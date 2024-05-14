Warner Music Group Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Warner Music Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 523,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

