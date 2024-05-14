Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,991,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,221,000 after acquiring an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 764,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
