Stelco Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Stelco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STLC traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.90. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$51.10.

Get Stelco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.61.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.