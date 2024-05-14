Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Trading Up 2.7 %

Onsemi stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.