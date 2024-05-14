Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 522,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 419,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,950. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.