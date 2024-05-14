Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.6 %

NTR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.86. 203,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

