Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Loop Capital

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE SVV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 400,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.59.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 2,850 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $54,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

