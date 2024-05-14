UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. 63,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,727. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -546.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 576,304 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

