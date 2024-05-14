Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

OPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

OPRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 132.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 21,717.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

