Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

5/13/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

4/25/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $157.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $164.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.66. 1,224,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,234. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $191.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

