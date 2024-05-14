Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,627,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after purchasing an additional 942,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 915,046 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

