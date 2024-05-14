Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAIT. TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

