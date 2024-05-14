TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.49. 32,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

