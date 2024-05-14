Citigroup Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,200.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $25.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,487.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,452. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,514.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,195.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

