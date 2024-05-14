Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Bancorp Montana

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.