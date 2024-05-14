Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.70.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

