Loop Capital Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Strong-Buy

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 153,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,957. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Natixis bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

