Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OCUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 54,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO George Magrath acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

