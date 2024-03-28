ATS (NYSE:ATS) Shares Gap Down to $35.77

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $33.98. ATS shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 20,361 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. Research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $53,112,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $52,976,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $52,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ATS by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,011,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,310 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

