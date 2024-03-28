Raymond James Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 701,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tobam increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

