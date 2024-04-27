K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

