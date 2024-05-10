NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

NFI opened at C$14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. In other news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Insiders have bought a total of 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

