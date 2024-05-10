Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $939.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.46. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

