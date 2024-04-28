Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.