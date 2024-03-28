Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.50

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $592.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

