Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 782 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,055. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

