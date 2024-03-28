Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys 13,300 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.21. 30,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.78.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

