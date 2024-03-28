Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys 13,300 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.4 %
TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.21. 30,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
