SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.83

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 333307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

