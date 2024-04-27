Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

