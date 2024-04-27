O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 125 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,805,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABT opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

