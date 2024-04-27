WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

