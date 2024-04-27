CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.05 on Friday, reaching $304.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

