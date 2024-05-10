NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.33.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$8.35 and a 12 month high of C$14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NFI Group

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Director Colin Robertson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.