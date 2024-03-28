Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 136,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

