Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 395,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

