SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,564,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,245. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

