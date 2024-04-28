SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.9-151.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.18 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.320 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $9.53 on Friday, hitting $178.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average is $179.13. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.