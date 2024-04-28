Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 292,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $10,995,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 57,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 244,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,409. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.