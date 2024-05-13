Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.49.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE LUN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.03. 437,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,910. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.51. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

