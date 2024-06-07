Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 14,569 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.00 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

