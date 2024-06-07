Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,458 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

