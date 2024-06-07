Capital International Investors Has $130.95 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $130,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,029,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

