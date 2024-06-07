CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.