Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Smartsheet Trading Up 17.0 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

