Insider Selling: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sells 68,491 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,463.74), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,333,091,271.03).

On Monday, April 29th, Sue Rivett bought 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £990 ($1,243.72).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,215.41).

Shares of LON PHAR traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 22.52 ($0.28). 371,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.64 million, a PE ratio of -255.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

