Scotiabank Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$26.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. Raymond James cut Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.17.

Shares of TSE:IFP traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.77. 80,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$914.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

