Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.33.

Calian Group stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$56.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.88. The firm has a market cap of C$666.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

