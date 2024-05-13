Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPH traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.81. 40,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,515. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.86. The company has a market cap of C$212.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 96.32%. Research analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6245639 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

