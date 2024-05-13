Kava Price Hits $0.63 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Kava has a total market cap of $680.62 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00051972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,257 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.