Jefferies Financial Group Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE CIX traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 440,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.17 and a 52-week high of C$17.73.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

